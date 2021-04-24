Gov. Eric Holcomb signs ‘Safe Haven 911’ into law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb has signed House Bill 1230 into law. The law allows parents with extenuating circumstances to call 9-1-1 to give up custody of their child.

Under Indiana’s Safe Haven law, a parent can anonymously give up an unwanted baby under 30 days old with an emergency medical professional or at a safe haven baby box.

With this new law, if a parent can’t make the trip, they can call 9-1-1 and someone will come pick up the child. The parent can still remain anonymous, but they must stay with the child until the emergency medical provider arrives to take custody.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)