INDIANA (WEHT) – Three candidates have already announced campaigns to replace Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in the 2024 election.

Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch officially announced her candidacy on Eyewitness News, then hours later Senator Mike Braun made his campaign announcement. Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman will be running against the two during the primary.

Governor Holcomb did not name an official endorsement for his replacement, but said he is focused on the job he currently has and he has plenty of time to get involved if he chooses to. The governor is unable to run again due to term limits.

No Democratic candidates have officially entered the race, however former State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick has said she is interested in running.