INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Governor Eric Holcomb just finished delivering his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.

“Ladies and gentleman, the state of our state is strong and about to get stronger,” Gov. Holcomb said as mentioned many high praises of the Hoosier State.

The governor laid out three set of goals that he intends to focus on in 2022.

The first goal is to secure Indiana’s place in the economy of the future. Secondly, Holcomb would like to work towards transforming the delivery of public health access across the state. And lastly, the third goal is to continue to make unprecedented investments in classrooms across the state.

This is the governor’s 7th State of the State address. You can watch the full address in the video player above.