INDIANA (WEHT) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various colleges and universities.

Board of Trustees of Indiana State University

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

Robert Lowe, of Carmel, Vice President of People and Culture for Republic Airlines

Board of Trustees of Indiana University

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:

William “Quinn” Buckner, of Bloomington, Vice President of Communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Cindy Lucchese, of Indianapolis, Chief Strategy Officer with Penske Entertainment

Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:

Terry Anker, of Carmel, Chairman of The Anker Consulting Group, Inc.

Michael Dora, of Rushville, retired Agricultural Specialist

Larry Garatoni, of Mishawaka, CEO of HQ Investments

Paula Hughes-Schuh, of Fort Wayne, CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:

Jen Dekker, of Lafyette, Corporate Controller at Citation Homes, Inc.

Board of Trustees of Purdue University

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:

Lawrence “Sonny” Beck, of Atlanta, CEO of Beck’s Superior Hybrids

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:

Shawn Taylor, of Houston, former franchise owner/operator and former limited partner/owner of the Houston Astros

Board of Trustees of the University of Southern Indiana

The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026: