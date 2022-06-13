INDIANA (WEHT) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various colleges and universities.
Board of Trustees of Indiana State University
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Robert Lowe, of Carmel, Vice President of People and Culture for Republic Airlines
Board of Trustees of Indiana University
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:
- William “Quinn” Buckner, of Bloomington, Vice President of Communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment
- Cindy Lucchese, of Indianapolis, Chief Strategy Officer with Penske Entertainment
Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana
The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:
- Terry Anker, of Carmel, Chairman of The Anker Consulting Group, Inc.
- Michael Dora, of Rushville, retired Agricultural Specialist
- Larry Garatoni, of Mishawaka, CEO of HQ Investments
- Paula Hughes-Schuh, of Fort Wayne, CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:
- Jen Dekker, of Lafyette, Corporate Controller at Citation Homes, Inc.
Board of Trustees of Purdue University
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:
- Lawrence “Sonny” Beck, of Atlanta, CEO of Beck’s Superior Hybrids
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:
- Shawn Taylor, of Houston, former franchise owner/operator and former limited partner/owner of the Houston Astros
Board of Trustees of the University of Southern Indiana
The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Harold Calloway, of Evansville, retired State Farm Insurance agent
- John Dunn, of Evansville, CEO of Dunn Hospitality Group
- Christine Keck, of Evansville, Managing Director of Federal Government Affairs with CenterPoint Energy