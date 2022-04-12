INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana will soon see a new commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

A press release from Governor Holcomb’s office says that Peter Lacy told Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the BMV. Gov. Holcomb has named Joe Hoage, the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL) and former BMV general counsel, as the new commissioner starting May 28. Lacy’s last day as commissioner is May 27.

“The focus during my time with the agency has been on driving the state forward and thinking beyond the traditional expectations of a motor vehicle agency,” Lacy said. “I am grateful to Governor Holcomb for the opportunity to serve our state and for his support of the agency’s goals, which has enabled us to keep providing efficient, exceptional service to Hoosiers.”

The press release says that Hoage was general counsel for the BMV from 2017 until 2020, when he was named commissioner at DOL. The press release also says he has also served as the state’s public access counselor, general counsel for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, an attorney with the Indiana Gaming Commission and as a deputy prosecutor in Marion County.

“It’s been an honor to lead a hard-working group at the Department of Labor. I am humbled to be selected to serve as commissioner of the BMV and excited for the opportunity to build on the successes the agency has achieved under Gov. Holcomb’s leadership,” Hoage said.

The new commissioner for the Department of Labor will be named at a later date.