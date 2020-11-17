Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife are quarantining as of Tuesday after several members of his security detail have tested positive for the virus. They are both planning to be tested later this week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady, and the security detail.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing will be led by Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, and Gov. Holcomb will join by phone.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: