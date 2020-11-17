Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife are quarantining as of Tuesday after several members of his security detail have tested positive for the virus. They are both planning to be tested later this week.
The Indiana State Department of Health will perform contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady, and the security detail.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing will be led by Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, and Gov. Holcomb will join by phone.
