Gov. Holcomb releases statement on pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Governor’s Office has received several requests regarding the future of the pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs. Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement:

I’ve asked the Department of Workforce Development to complete a demographic analysis of unemployed Hoosiers over the past 16 months so I have the best information available to make an informed decision about whether the state should continue to participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs. Part of that analysis is to compare our workforce now versus before the start of the pandemic. Our unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent, which is near pre-pandemic levels, and our labor force mirrors pre-pandemic levels, when we also had worker shortages. We must concentrate on building the right pathways to match people with the skill sets employers need and to attract more people to join our workforce.

In the meantime, I’ll issue an executive order early next week that will reinstate the requirement that unemployment insurance claimants actively seek employment and be available for work, which we have waived since the beginning of the pandemic. I’ve also directed DWD to assure we are providing all needed support services for those who are out of work.