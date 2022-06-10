INDIANA (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Friday Judge Derek Molter will replace retiring Supreme court Justice Steven David.

Judge Molter was appointed to the Court of Appeals by Governor Holcomb on October 1, 2021. According to a release from Governor Holcomb, he has also worked as an attorney in Washington D.C. at Arnold & Porter LLP and as a partner at Ice Miller in Indianapolis.

“Derek Molter is devoted to the cause of justice and maintaining the integrity of our justice system,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He’s proven during his lengthy legal career and his tenure on the Indiana Court of Appeals his dedication to the critical role the judiciary plays in our system of government and the future of our state.”

A date for Judge Molter’s robing ceremony will be determined by the Indiana Supreme Court. Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy and Chief Administrative Officer of the Indiana Supreme Court Justin Forkner were the other two finalists nominated by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission