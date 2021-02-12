Gov. Holcomb signs executive order lifting restrictions on propane transport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday to relax restrictions on truck drivers delivering propane to heat Hoosier homes and businesses.

Approximately 500,000 Hoosiers depend on propane to heat their homes and public buildings. Due to the severe cold weather, propane distributors have already reported shortages, long lines at terminals, and transportation challenges.

Executive Order 21-04 says that drivers transporting propane in Indiana are exempt from the regulations that restrict how many hours they can operate in a day through February 28. This is to help ensure adequate supplies are distributed throughout Indiana and to reduce the effects of any shortages.

