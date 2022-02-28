INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — As a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he signed Executive Order 22-08 on Monday.

“I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin and his unprovoked invasion. We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine,” says Gov. Holcomb.

He continues, saying, “As a state we will do our part to try to prevent further indiscriminate killing of Ukrainian civilian men, women and children. I encourage Indiana residents to support the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine through their local communities, religious organizations and non-profits and show our true Hoosier spirit.”

Gov. Holcomb has issued an executive order taking specific actions to show a commitment for the citizens of Ukraine and condemnation of the Russian government.