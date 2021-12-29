Gov. Holcomb speaks to the public about Indiana’s latest COVID situation

INDIANA (WEHT) – Governor Holcomb held a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

The surge in cases has hit Indiana. Every county is either in the red or orange zone, as the positivity rate increases. It’s now at 14 percent, which is up roughly 8 percent since October. Doctor Kristina Box says they are seeing more cases among Hoosiers under the age of 40 than ever before. She also says the number of cases among children under the age of 9 are concerning. Indiana is also dealing with a shortage of rapid tests. Governor Eric Holcomb has extended the state’s emergency order for the pandemic for another 30 days.

“This situation will only get worse before it improves. Based on data from other countries who are further along in their omicron surge – we expect to see a very steep rise in cases over the next several weeks. We are throwing every resources we have at this.” Said Dr. Box of the Indiana Department of Health.