Gov. Holcomb to announce new Indiana secretary of state

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to name whom he’s appointing as the new secretary of state.

The governor’s office says Holcomb will announce Tuesday afternoon his pick to replace current Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson, who said last month she was resigning with nearly two years left in her elected term.

The 71-year-old Lawson didn’t give a specific reason for her decision, only saying that 2020 took a toll on her and that she was stepping down to focus on her health and family. Lawson was first appointed secretary of state in 2012 and won elections in 2014 and 2018. Lawson’s replacement can complete her current term through January 2023.

The secretary of state’s office oversees election and voting issues, along with chartering businesses and regulating the securities industry.

Lawson supported allowing no-excuse mail-in voting for last year’s spring primary early in the coronavirus pandemic, but she, Holcomb and other Republican state leaders turned down appeals from Democrats and voting rights groups to lift the mail-in ballot limits for the November election.