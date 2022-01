Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he will deliver his 2022 State of the State address tonight at 6 p.m. CST.

The address is being held to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber.

Eyewitness News will carry the address live on the video player above. Officials say it is expected to fit in a 30-minute window.