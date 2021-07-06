Gov. Holcomb’s lawsuit against AG to move forward

INDIANA (WEHT) – A Marion County judge is letting Governor Eric Holcomb move forward with a lawsuit challenging the increased powers state legislators gave to themselves to intervene in public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge presiding over the case rejected arguments from Attorney General Todd Rokita that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution. According to the judge, giving such powers to Attorney General Rokita would give him greater power than Governor Holcomb, and he said that would be an “absurd result.”

Attorney General Rokita has since filed a motion to appeal this decision.