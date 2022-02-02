Governor Holcomb addresses Indiana about a winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb hosted a media briefing with agency heads from INDOT, ISP and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to update Hoosiers on the anticipated weather event.

On February 2, Governor Holcomb…

Asked for patience and cooperation if needed to be out in road.

When out, don’t tailgate, says Governor Holcomb.

Avoid powerlines down, report it.

Don’t bring generators inside.

Don’t overexert self, time it out, avoid hospital.

Check in on neighbors.

Pay attention to media outlets.

App for INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) is a good idea. The app can also help people watch snow plow drivers.

This is the first truly statewide weather event, Holcomb said. The Commissioner of Transportation Joe McGuinness said that changeover will continue southward, NWS change will be near Noblesville around 2:00 p.m. and INDOT cannot pre-treat roads due to the rain, so snow and ice will happen, including whiteout conditions, McGuinness said.

Superintendent Carter urged people to stay within their vehicles, as it is dangerous to leave them and try to walk to whatever the destination is. Four-wheel drive vehicles also aren’t a failsafe, as they can’t always get anywhere, Superintendent Carter said.