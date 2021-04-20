Governor Holcomb announces new Hoosier hospitality grant program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced a new grant program to support Hoosier hospitality. The Indiana Hospitality and Entertainment Grant program makes $30 million available to businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19 over the last year.

Governor Holcomb hopes this will accelerate the speed of recovery for the industry. The funding covers costs between March 1 of last year through the end of 2021.

Relief will cover the costs of payroll which can be reimbursed by 100 percent. Non-payroll expenses, such as insurance premiums, rent or utility payments, also qualify for the grant program.

Businesses must also have been registered with the state of Indiana before October 1 2019 and still operating today. Businesses that can apply for assistance include movie theatres, drive-in’s, hotels and entertainment venues.

Applications are available on backontrack.in.gov. Eligible businesses can apply through the end of the year.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)