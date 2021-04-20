Governor Holcomb announces new Hoosier hospitality grant program

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced a new grant program to support Hoosier hospitality. The Indiana Hospitality and Entertainment Grant program makes $30 million available to businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19 over the last year.

Governor Holcomb hopes this will accelerate the speed of recovery for the industry. The funding covers costs between March 1 of last year through the end of 2021.

Relief will cover the costs of payroll which can be reimbursed by 100 percent. Non-payroll expenses, such as insurance premiums, rent or utility payments, also qualify for the grant program.

Businesses must also have been registered with the state of Indiana before October 1 2019 and still operating today. Businesses that can apply for assistance include movie theatres, drive-in’s, hotels and entertainment venues.

Applications are available on backontrack.in.gov. Eligible businesses can apply through the end of the year.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories