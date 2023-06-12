HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) announced Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Fouad Hamami as the USI Student Trustee and will serve a two-year term through June 30, 2025.

Officials say Hamami is majoring in Political Science and will succeed Liam Collins, who served from 2021-2023.

Officials also say Hamami is a native of Evansville and a graduate of Signature School. USI says Hamami is the Founder of USI’s Mock Trial Team and a member of Student Government Association. USI also says he currently volunteers at Oasis Dementia Care, assisting with resident activities, including playing the piano and arranging arts and crafts and special events.

As Student Trustee, officials state Hamani plans to bring a unique perspective to the Board in how to further connect USI students with the Evansville community, and he also wants to deepen his connection with the University, advocate for USI students and better connect with Evansville.