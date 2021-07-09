Governor Holcomb concludes trip to Qatar

INDIANA (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb concluded his trip to Qatar on Friday.

The governor met with government officials and business leaders to develop new business relations between the Middle East nation and the Hoosier state. Holcomb met with the Qatar prime minister and other officials to discuss economic strengths between Indiana and the country from infrastructure to sports.

The governor also took time to visit U.S. troops who are stationed in Qatar, including members of the Indiana National Guard.