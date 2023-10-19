HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today to break ground on the Lodge at Potato Creek, which is the first state park lodge built in the Hoosier State since 1939.

“There’s a reason why Indiana’s state park inns have the highest occupancy rate in the nation and continue to earn such high national rankings,” said Gov. Holcomb. “People come here from across the country and around the world because of the unparalleled experience and hospitality extended at our state park inns. Whether you’re out hiking a trail or sitting by the fire, our state parks offer an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature’s finest surroundings.”

The lodge will sit on the scenic south shore of Worster Lake at Potato Creek State Park, which is near North Liberty in St. Joseph County. This lodge will be the eighth to join the State Parks Inns system. The preliminary plane for the lodge includes:

120 guest rooms

A full-service dining room that seats 150 people

A conference center with three break-out rooms and a 350-gues capacity

An indoor aquatic center

Multiple indoor and outdoor spaces for small gatherings

A mini-nature room for programs and exhibits

A cafe

A gift shop

Access to the lake and other park features

The lodge will also serve as a base for outdoor recreation for guests of all seasons, with activities ranging from bike riding and boating in summer to ice fishing and hiking in winter.

To support the building of the lodge, $100 million was appropriated earlier this year in the state budget. Operation of the lodge will be handled through the Indiana Inns Authority, which is a quasi-governmental entity that serves as part of the DNR Division of State Parks.

“By building our second overnight lodging facility for Hoosiers in the northern part of the state, we’re both making history and making way for new opportunities to get out and explore our great outdoor Indiana,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner. “Our park guests love making year-round memories at Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, and we know this new lodge at Potato Creek is going to be a great place for more memories to be made.”

You can find out more about the Lodge Potato Creek here. More information about Potato Creek State Park can be found here.