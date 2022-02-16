GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old student accused of raping a girl on a school bus was arrested Tuesday in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted by administrators with the Oak Hill School Corporation on Jan. 12 regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving 18-year-old Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar and a 16-year-old student on a school bus.

Court documents state that the 16-year-old told investigators that she performed a sex act on Blanchard-Vigar for a few seconds under a blanket while on their way to school. She said when she stopped and told Blanchard-Vigar she was done, he became angry, pulled her on top of him and forced sexual intercourse, documents state. The 16-year-old also told investigators she elbowed him two or three times during the incident, which was backed up by a witness’ statement and surveillance video, investigators noted.

The sheriff’s department turned the findings of its investigation over to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant for Blanchard-Vigar was issued on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Blanchard-Vigar Tuesday evening on charges of rape and sexual battery.

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.