Group founded by a Latina welder aims to empower other women

Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis nonprofit founded by a Latina welder is using training workshops to help other Latinas to venture into the welding industry, a field where women have long been underrepresented.

Thirty-one-year-old Consuelo Poland was the only woman and the only woman of color in her class when she got a welding certificate seven years ago in Michigan. According to the Indianapolis Star, she founded the Latinas Welding Guild in 2017, a nonprofit organization in Indianapolis aiming to empower Latinas and all women personally, creatively and economically through welding. 

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories