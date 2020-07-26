Group founded by a Latina welder aims to empower other women

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis nonprofit founded by a Latina welder is using training workshops to help other Latinas to venture into the welding industry, a field where women have long been underrepresented.

Thirty-one-year-old Consuelo Poland was the only woman and the only woman of color in her class when she got a welding certificate seven years ago in Michigan. According to the Indianapolis Star, she founded the Latinas Welding Guild in 2017, a nonprofit organization in Indianapolis aiming to empower Latinas and all women personally, creatively and economically through welding.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

