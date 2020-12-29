Group working to bring traveling Vietnam memorial to Indiana

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Volunteers are working to bring a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Indiana.

The (Franklin) Daily Journal reports that The Wall That Heals and a mobile education center about the Vietnam War are scheduled to be displayed June 3-5 at the Johnson County fairgrounds southwest of Indianapolis.

Costs to reserve the exhibit and pay for various site requirements can top $10,000. The local nonprofit group bringing it to Franklin has raised nearly $6,000. The group is seeking donations and has scheduled fundraising events in 2021.

The Wall That Heals is a replica of the memorial. The exhibit has toured the U.S. since 1996.

USI was selected as one of the 35 sites out of 116 applications to host The Wall That Heals in 2020.

More information on the moving wall can be found here.

