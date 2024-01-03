JASPER, Ind. — Officials with the gubernatorial campaign of U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. announced on Wednesday that the campaign raised more than $2 million in the second half of 2023.

According to a news release from the campaign, this brings Braun’s campaign to have more than $4 million from fundraising on hand as 2024, the election year, begins.

“Being a conservative entrepreneur, not a politician, I’m humbled by the support from every corner of Indiana,” Braun said in the release. “Our campaign’s remarkable fundraising success, achieved without dipping into my own pocket, underscores Hoosiers’ belief in our mission. We’re here to champion conservative values, overhaul our education system, bring tax relief, reduce healthcare costs and protect Hoosiers from the crime and drugs surging across our broken borders.”

Officials from the campaign said that more than 2,200 individual donors have given more than 3,100 contributions to the campaign so far. The release said 90% of the financial supporters are Indiana residents from 91 of the 92 counties in the state.

Indiana gubernatorial candidates can officially declare their candidacy on Jan. 10, according to officials with the Indiana Election Division. A number of candidates have already announced their intention to run for the position in 2024, including: