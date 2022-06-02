WASHINGTON — After seven rounds, only twelve spellers remain in the macrocosm of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They will complete for the the grand prize during the finals Thursday night in Washington, D.C.
Seven spellers from Indiana were sent to our nation’s capitol to represent the Hoosier state on the national state. Unfortunately, none of them advanced to the final round, but they still made Indiana proud with their prowess.
Here’s their kismet in the Scripps National Spelling Bee:
- Wes Cooper, 10, La Porte
- Eliminated in Round 1 (Spelling round) on the word “meringue”
- Noemi Galan, 14, Redkey
- Eliminated in Round 1 (Spelling round) on the word “sporran”
- Joey Finnerty, 13, Lafayette
- Eliminated in Round 2 (Word meaning round) on the word “epoxy”
- Abram Polley, 14, Martinsville
- Eliminated in Round 3 (Spelling round) on the word “senescence”
- Ishan Ramrakhiani, 14, Roanoke
- Eliminated in Round 5 (Spelling round) on the word “splanchnicectomy”
- Riya Koya, 14, Carmel
- Eliminated in Round 5 (Spelling round) on the word “impayable”
- Achyut Ethira, 12, Fort Wayne
- Eliminated in Round 7 (Spelling round) on the word “stasimon”
Indiana claims three winners in the history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Sameer Mishra in 2008, David Tidmarsh in 2004, and Betty Robinson in 1928.