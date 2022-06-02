WASHINGTON — After seven rounds, only twelve spellers remain in the macrocosm of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They will complete for the the grand prize during the finals Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

Seven spellers from Indiana were sent to our nation’s capitol to represent the Hoosier state on the national state. Unfortunately, none of them advanced to the final round, but they still made Indiana proud with their prowess.

Here’s their kismet in the Scripps National Spelling Bee:

Wes Cooper, 10, La Porte Eliminated in Round 1 (Spelling round) on the word “meringue”

Noemi Galan, 14, Redkey Eliminated in Round 1 (Spelling round) on the word “sporran”

Joey Finnerty, 13, Lafayette Eliminated in Round 2 (Word meaning round) on the word “epoxy”

Abram Polley, 14, Martinsville Eliminated in Round 3 (Spelling round) on the word “senescence”

Ishan Ramrakhiani, 14, Roanoke Eliminated in Round 5 (Spelling round) on the word “splanchnicectomy”

Riya Koya, 14, Carmel Eliminated in Round 5 (Spelling round) on the word “impayable”

Achyut Ethira, 12, Fort Wayne Eliminated in Round 7 (Spelling round) on the word “stasimon”



Wesley Cooper, 10, from La Porte, Ind., spells during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Noemi Galan, 14, from Redkey, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Joseph Finnerty, 13, from Lafayette, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Abram Polley, 14, from Martinsville, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ishan Ramrakhiani, 14, from Roanoke, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Riya Koya, 14, from Carmel, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Achyut Ethiraj, 12, from Fort Wayne, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Indiana claims three winners in the history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Sameer Mishra in 2008, David Tidmarsh in 2004, and Betty Robinson in 1928.