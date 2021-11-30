Hadi Shrine announces their Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Hadi Shrine is back with another half pot. All proceeds are to go for the benefit of the Hadi Shrine.

The Shriners are only accepting cash in exchange for a ticket. The virtual drawing will be held on December 20 at 10:00 a.m. Here is a list of a few places where these tickets can be purchased.

Evansville

  • Hadi Temple, in the Hadi Circus Ticket Building

Princeton

  • Shopping Center Across From The Walmart

Vincennes

  • In the Knox County Shrine Club Parking Lot

Huntingburg

  • Huntingburg Machine Works

Selling dates and times will be Friday through Saturday until Dec. 20. Ticket costs vary by bundle. The prices are 150 Tickets for $100.00, 50 Tickets for $40.00, 20 Tickets for $20.00, 3 Tickets for $10.00, and 1 Ticket for $5.00. Times are below.

Week 1

  • Friday Dec 3: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Saturday Dec 4: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Sunday Dec 5: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm


Week 2

  • Friday, Dec 10: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Saturday Dec 11: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Sunday Dec 12: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm


Week 3

  • Friday Dec 17: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Saturday Dec 18: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Sunday Dec 19: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

