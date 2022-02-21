INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Despite ongoing opposition, an Indiana legislator believes a proposal to repeal the state’s handgun permit requirement might win approval. Major law enforcement organizations have been opposing the repeal as of lately.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says he is predicting a Senate committee to advance the bill that the House approved last month. He says he expects it to be advanced in the coming week.

The bill would allow any adult 18 or older publicly carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a dangerous mental illness or even a felony conviction.

Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections. The Senate didn’t take action on a similar bill last year, citing police concerns over loss of a tool for identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t have a gun.

If the bill passes out of committee, it will then head to the full senate for debate.

AP contributed to this report.