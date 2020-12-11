Happy Statehood Day Indiana!

(WANE) On this day in 1816, Indiana officially became the 19th state when President James Madison signed a Congressional resolution admitting it to the Union.

The new state government was centered in Corydon and in 1825, Indianapolis became the state capital.

Jonathan Jennings was the first governor, having won the election in August. In Washington, James Noble and Waller Taylor were seated as United States Senators and William Hendrix took his chair as the Indiana member of the United States House of Representatives.

Indiana was preceded in statehood by Louisiana in 1812. The 20th state admitted to the union was Mississippi in 1817. Ohio was granted statehood in 1803, with Michigan entering the Union in 1837 and Illinois in 1818. Kentucky became a state in 1792.