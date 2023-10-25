KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Oaktown man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his wife in 2021.

45-year-old Kevin Hatfield was sentenced Tuesday in Knox County Superior Court 1 to a total of 78 years in prison. Court records show Hatfield was found guilty following a jury trial in June. Following the verdict, a pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the court.

Tuesday, Knox County Judge Gara U. Lee sentenced Hatfield to 62 years for the murder charge in relation to the death of Jasmine Hatfield on June 11, 2021. Hatfield was also found to be a habitual offender, which added an additional 16 years to his charge to be served consecutively.

Hatfield received credit for 864 days of time served, meaning Hatfield would be 120 years old by the time he would finish serving his sentence.

MyWabashValley.com has reached out to Knox County Prosecutor J. Dirk Carnahan for a statement on the sentence, this story will be updated once we hear back.