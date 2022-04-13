WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — What’s being called a ‘hazardous materials incident’ by officials left two men with serious injuries in Daviess County.

Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on April 1, at approximately 8:30 a.m. dispatch was contacted by an employee at Eagle Railcar Services advising that a man was down on the property.

Detective Hudson said the call quickly changed to an incident involving two men down on the property. Officials with the Washington Fire Department classified the situation as a hazardous materials incident.

According to Detective Hudson, life-saving measures were performed on both men by first responders on the scene before they were transferred to a hospital facility in Evansville

The incident has been turned over to Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate. Officials with IOSHA stated they are legally unable to comment on active investigations.

Legally, IOSHA must wrap up its investigation within 6 months, at that point the employer has a period in which they can dispute the findings of investigators before the report is finalized.

MyWabashValley.com has reached out to officials with Eagle Railcar Services and has not received a response at the time of publishing this report. This is a developing story this article will be updated as more information becomes available.