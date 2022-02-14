INDIANA (WEHT) – House Bill 1134 (HB 1134) is a controversial education bill within the state of Indiana.

HB 1134 is a bill that allows parents to opt out their kids when it comes to certain topics in the classroom, as well as makes it where parents are on a majority of the curricular materials advisory committee, with teachers only on a minor part of the committee. Majority rules, so parents will have much say in what their kids can or cannot learn. Parents will be able to look at lesson plans and pick and choose what their kids will be learning. Arguments for the bill state that this bill could help in removing critical race theory from schools.

Some issues brought up are that this will encourage more teachers to leave the workforce, and makes them prone to lawsuits when they already don’t make much money. It also is more work on teachers, as each student will likely have a customized plan.

The bill passed with an 8-5 vote. Here is a list of politicians who were involved with HB 1134, according to the Indiana General Assembly’s website: