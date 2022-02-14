INDIANA (WEHT) – House Bill 1134 (HB 1134) is a controversial education bill within the state of Indiana.
HB 1134 is a bill that allows parents to opt out their kids when it comes to certain topics in the classroom, as well as makes it where parents are on a majority of the curricular materials advisory committee, with teachers only on a minor part of the committee. Majority rules, so parents will have much say in what their kids can or cannot learn. Parents will be able to look at lesson plans and pick and choose what their kids will be learning. Arguments for the bill state that this bill could help in removing critical race theory from schools.
Some issues brought up are that this will encourage more teachers to leave the workforce, and makes them prone to lawsuits when they already don’t make much money. It also is more work on teachers, as each student will likely have a customized plan.
The bill passed with an 8-5 vote. Here is a list of politicians who were involved with HB 1134, according to the Indiana General Assembly’s website:
- Author; House Committee on Education: Representative Anthony Cook – Republican – District 32
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Co-author: Representative J.D. Prescot – Republican – District 33
- Co-author; House Committee on Education: Representative Chuck Goodrich – Republican – District 29
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Sponsor: Senator Linda Rogers – Republican – District 11
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Bob Behning – Republican – District 91
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Jake Teshka – Republican – District 7
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Edward Clere – Republican – District 72
- Voted NO to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Jack Jordan – Republican – District 17
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Michelle Davis – Republican – District 58
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Martin Carbaugh – Republican – District 81
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Jeffery Thompson – Republican – District 28
- Voted YES to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Edward DeLaney – Democrat – District 86
- Voted NO to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Sheila Klinker – Democrat – District 27
- Voted NO to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Tonya Pfaff – Democrat – District 43
- Voted NO to HB 1134
- Involved; House Committee on Education: Representative Vernon Smith – Democrat – District 14
- Voted NO to HB 1134