FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s the busiest time of the year for the Indiana Department of Transportation as crews will work tirelessly to keep roads clear when winter weather hits.

Through the wane.com Contact Us feature, WANE 15 received questions of why INDOT was recently putting brine down on the roads.

Brine is a liquid mixture that includes salt and serves as a pre-treatment for the roads prior to a winter storm.

Sometimes that means before rain hits as well if the brine can help keep the roads from becoming slick.

Hunter Petroviak, the public relations director for INDOT’s northeast district, said they’re always watching the forecast to determine if they can put brine down before a storm.

They’ve learned over time that they can’t put brine down if more than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. It will wash away and won’t serve its purpose.

At the same time, he said INDOT is very cognizant of when they put brine down and how much they use because the mixture includes 23% salt, which can be corrosive to vehicles on the roads.

“It’s kind of like a double-edged sword. If we don’t put it down, things get slick. If we do put it down, it can be corrosive, but it’s really key when it comes to winter operations because it helps prevent things from sticking to the ground. It makes it easier for our trucks to get on the road and push it off to the side of the road and make the roads clear,” Petroviak said.

He added that they want to be good to the environment and to their own assets, which is why INDOT works to make sure they don’t over-brine the highways.

For the currents snow the region is seeing on Monday, Petroviak said they put brine down last Thursday.

It has all washed away now that the roads are wet, but Petroviak said the brine did it’s job. Now, they’ve transitioned to spreading salt and tracking for slick spots as the snow continues to fall.