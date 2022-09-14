INDIANA (WEHT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who are likely to get monkeypox or may have been exposed to it get a vaccination.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, people more likely to get monkeypox include:
- People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox
- People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox
- People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox
As of September 14, the following counties have clinics offering the monkeypox vaccine.
Allen County
- 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Sept. 16; No appointment necessary.
After Dark Nightclub
112 E. Masterson Ave., Fort Wayne
Harrison County
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24; No appointment necessary.
Stag Run Club
2150 Overlook Dr. SW, Mauckport
Marion County
- Registration required
Select time and date at registration.
IU Health Methodist Hospital
1633 N. Capitol Ave., Suite 300, Indianapolis
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15; No appointment necessary.
IUPUI Campus Center, Room 031
420 University Blvd., Indianapolis
Parking at the Vermont St. Garage will be validated
- 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 17; No appointment necessary.
Downtown Olly’s
822 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis
- Eagledale Plaza
2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13, Indianapolis
— 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19; registration required in advance.
— 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26; registration required in advance.
— 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3; registration required in advance.
- 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25; No appointment necessary.
AIDS Walk
450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29; No appointment necessary.
Indianapolis Urban League
777 Indiana Ave., Indianapolis
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20; No appointment necessary.
IUPUI Campus Center, Room 031
420 University Blvd., Indianapolis
Parking at the Vermont St. Garage will be validated.
Vanderburgh County
- 8 p.m. to midnight CDT, Friday, Sept. 16; No appointment necessary.
Someplace Else Night Club
930 Main St., Evansville
Vigo County
- 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Sept. 23; No appointment necessary.
ZimMarss Showbar
1500 Locust St., Terre Haute
Health officials say the immune response takes 14 days after the second dose to reach maximum strength. People who get vaccinated should continue to take steps to protect themselves from infection by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact, with someone who has monkeypox.