INDIANA (WEHT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who are likely to get monkeypox or may have been exposed to it get a vaccination.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, people more likely to get monkeypox include:

  • People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox
  • People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox
  • People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox

As of September 14, the following counties have clinics offering the monkeypox vaccine.

Allen County

  • 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Sept. 16; No appointment necessary.
    After Dark Nightclub
    112 E. Masterson Ave., Fort Wayne

Harrison County

  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24; No appointment necessary.
    Stag Run Club
    2150 Overlook Dr. SW, Mauckport

Marion County

  • Registration required
    Select time and date at registration.
    IU Health Methodist Hospital
    1633 N. Capitol Ave., Suite 300, Indianapolis
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15; No appointment necessary.
    IUPUI Campus Center, Room 031
    420 University Blvd., Indianapolis
    Parking at the Vermont St. Garage will be validated
  • 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 17; No appointment necessary.
    Downtown Olly’s
    822 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis
  • Eagledale Plaza
    2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13, Indianapolis
    — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19; registration required in advance.
    — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26; registration required in advance.
    — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3; registration required in advance.
  • 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25; No appointment necessary.
    AIDS Walk
    450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis
  • 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29; No appointment necessary.
    Indianapolis Urban League
    777 Indiana Ave., Indianapolis
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20; No appointment necessary.
    IUPUI Campus Center, Room 031
    420 University Blvd., Indianapolis
    Parking at the Vermont St. Garage will be validated.

Vanderburgh County

  • 8 p.m. to midnight CDT, Friday, Sept. 16; No appointment necessary.
    Someplace Else Night Club
    930 Main St., Evansville

Vigo County

  • 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Sept. 23; No appointment necessary.
    ZimMarss Showbar
    1500 Locust St., Terre Haute

Health officials say the immune response takes 14 days after the second dose to reach maximum strength. People who get vaccinated should continue to take steps to protect themselves from infection by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact, with someone who has monkeypox.