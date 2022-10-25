EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety.

How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. Sitting at #19 on the list, Indiana reported high rankings in workplace and personal safety.

Experts used over fifty key safety indicators to determine the safest states in the United States, looking at data ranging from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

One metric Indiana didn’t rank so high in was financial safety, ranking quite low at #37. As for road safety and emergency preparedness, the state sits near the average on both categories.

According to the report, Vermont resident tend to be the safest in the nation, while people living in Louisiana might not be as safe. To see their full findings, click here.