INDIANAPOLIS — An expected combination of high temperatures and the return of smoke from Canadian wildfires has led the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to preemptively issue an air quality alert for Thursday.

According to IDEM, high ozone levels are being forecast for Thursday due to a significant increase in temperatures across the state coupled with a continued air mass from Candian wildfires that will affect the entire state.

This unhealthy combination is expected to push the air quality into the “orange level”, meaning the air will be labeled as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” IDEM reported.

During the Air Quality Action Day on Thursday, Hoosiers are encouraged to reduce emissions by carpooling, using public transportation, or avoiding idling their engines. Propane grills are recommended over charcoal and Hoosiers are asked to conserve energy by setting A/C units at manageable levels and turning off lights that aren’t in use.

The unhealthy air can be an irritant to the lungs and cause coughing or breathing difficulties, IDEM said, especially for children, the elderly or anyone with heart or lung conditions.

Keep an eye on air quality for all Indiana counties by visiting SmogWatch.IN.gov.