Historic Douglas C-47 aircraft lands in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A part of WWII history landed in Terre Haute and is now available up close to anyone who wants to climb aboard.

“That’s All Brother” is a Douglas C-47 aircraft that was used in a key moment of not only American history but world history.

Pilots for the Commemorative Air Force were excited to save this aircraft because of its uniqueness compared to other planes of its kind.

“What really makes it famous and unique is it was the lead airplane on the Allied invasion into Normandy on June 6th,” said Jordan Brown, pilot for Commemorative Air Force. “Over 800 planes from the Allied invasion dropped paratroopers in there. This airplane led the invasion force.”

The Commemorative Air Force operates historical aircrafts across the country and is one of the largest operators of WWII-era aircrafts, according to retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel TJ Cook. Cook said for him, the goal is to teach.

“For me joining the CAF was…sharing the history of these airplanes,” said Cook. “To honor the veterans and people who served in all the wars and sacrifice everyone has made. I look at it about the future generations. I like putting the kids up in the cockpit of the airplane.”

The C-47 is currently making tour stops throughout the Midwest in which people are welcome to fly aboard the aircraft.

“Stopping at airports to be able to offer tours of the airplane — people to walk through and look at it and see it as well as flight experiences to ride on the airplane taking time to go up for 30, 40 minutes and see the airplane in action, be able to hear and feel it as a living piece of history,” said Brown.

The plane will be available for tours through Thursday, April 15 at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. The next on the tour will be in Cincinnati, Ohio.