INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb set a July 6 date for a special session for lawmakers to take action on his plan to give $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers struggling with inflation and high gas prices.

The governor signed a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into the special session.

“This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers’ hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I’m happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, Holcomb unveiled a plan to return $1 billion from the state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. As a result, taxpayers would receive about $225 each while couples who filed jointly would receive $450.

The money is due to high-than-expected revenue performance during the fiscal year. When combined with the Automatic Taxpayer Refund (ATR), individual taxpayers would end up getting a total of about $350 while couples would receive $700.

While most of the money would be distributed via direct deposit, some Hoosiers would receive a check in the mail. Holcomb previously said he planned to call a special session before the end of June.

The Indiana Democratic Party responded with a statement suggesting the special session would be used for more than the economic plan:

Happening in July: The Indiana Republican Party will hold a special session to issue a one-time check that doesn’t address the state’s high gas taxes and ban a woman’s right to legal and safe abortions. As seen from last weekend, the Indiana GOP has become the Party of extremists who care more about their national agenda than delivering a better future for Hoosier families.

State Rep. Gregory W. Porter, who represents District 96 in Indianapolis, is asking the governor and his fellow legislators to make sure residents on Social Security receive the payments, including those who are retired, disabled or on Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Porter wrote a letter to the governor as well as House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore to point out that all Hoosiers are feeling the pinch because of inflation and rising gas prices.

“Every Hoosier, regardless of tax status, is paying sales tax and feeling the brunt of heightened prices at the grocery store and gas pump right now,” Porter said. “By agreeing to return for a special session to give Hoosiers their money back, we’ve already acknowledged this. So let’s make good on that by including residents on disability, Social Security and SSI on this $225 payment.”

Porter said retired and disabled Hoosiers shouldn’t have to worry about making ends meet.