INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on Hoosier lawmakers to act now to help Hoosiers waiting for their Automatic Taxpayer Refund and a possible second payment.

The governor revealed that mailed checks won’t go out until August for those waiting for the money. And if the General Assembly acts quickly during its special session, those checks could total $350 for individual taxpayers or $700 for married couples who filed jointly, the governor suggested.

The mailed checks, which had been planned for July, will instead go out in August. Holcomb said the checks would be mailed in August “only because the paper supply required was delayed until then.”

He described the delay as a “blessing in disguise” because the checks being mailed next month would be larger, including both the $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund payment and the additional $225 payment he’s proposed.

Holcomb called for returning another $1 billion to taxpayers to help fight inflation and high gas prices. It would equal an additional payment of about $225 for an individual taxpayer.

Many Hoosiers have received their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund via direct deposit and would receive the proposed second payment the same way.

While the governor’s plan has not yet been approved, he’s calling on the General Assembly to “act now.” The legislature has already been called into a special session, but lawmakers don’t plan to convene until July 25. The General Assembly is expected to take up Holcomb’s relief plan and consider new restrictions on abortion following the Roe v. Wade decision.

Holcomb sent an op-ed this week calling on lawmakers to return the money to Hoosiers as he previously proposed. From the op-ed:

Returning $350 this August will help Hoosiers at the pump, the grocery or even sending kids back to school. It is the fairest and fastest way to help. But, if there is a better idea to help Hoosiers now meet their household budgets, my sleeves are rolled up and I’m ready to pass a better plan when we all meet later this month.

Holcomb and Republican leaders have resisted calls to suspend Indiana’s gasoline tax. The governor has been adamant that the tax relief plan is the way to go. He did leave room, however, for the possibility of a “better plan” if one presents itself during the special session.

Here’s Holcomb’s op-ed in its entirety: