Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday

FILE – In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

The governor’s press release says the flags should be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Governor Holcomb asks that businesses and residents lower their flags to half-staff as well.

