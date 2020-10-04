Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.
The governor’s press release says the flags should be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
Governor Holcomb asks that businesses and residents lower their flags to half-staff as well.
(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)