INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The stage is set for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency after nearly two years.

State lawmakers have given final approval to administrative steps that he said were necessary to end the emergency and still protect enhanced federal funding. The governor’s office said Holcomb signed the bill into law shortly after Indiana House members voted by a wide margin in favor of the bill even though the state Senate had removed provisions sought by House Republicans that would have forced businesses to give requested religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Holcomb later Thursday signed an executive order ending the current public health emergency.