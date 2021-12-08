Holcomb frustrated with ‘absurd’ vaccine-refusal reasons

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during an interview at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. With Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling in the past month amid the latest surge, Holcomb expressed frustration Tuesday with “absurd” reasons some have for refusing vaccinations although he isn’t offering any new state actions to combat the virus spread. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — With Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling in the past month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expressing frustration with what he calls “absurd” reasons some people have for refusing vaccinations.

Many members of the Republican-dominated Legislature are set for a second year to push measures handcuffing anti-virus efforts.

Indiana is approaching COVID-19 hospitalization levels not seen since this time a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.

One health official says the hospitalization peak could be a month away. Nevertheless, Holcomb is looking for lawmakers to approve administrative steps that he says would allow him to end Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency.