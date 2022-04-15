INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana government officials including Governor Holcomb is taking an international business trip. Gov. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, First Lady Janet Holcomb and Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) senior staff will depart for Sweden on April 24 and finish the trip in Monaco.

They will return to Indiana on May 1. The purpose of the trip is to bolster strategic relationships and highlight Indiana’s leadership in industries of the future.



“There’s no substitute for thanking and meeting prospective investors in person,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We look to build upon Indiana’s ever growing global reputation already established by the recent record-breaking years of new job and capital investment commitments. We’ll use our upcoming time in Europe to both strengthen key existing relationships and to promote our state as an international embracer of the industries of the future.”



Europe represents one of Indiana’s largest regions for foreign direct investment and trade ties with more than 550 European-owned businesses in Indiana. The trip will conclude with the Formula E World Championship race in Monaco that comes on the heels of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s recently announced partnership with Avalanche Andretti.

The Governor and Secretary will host key business prospects and showcase Indiana’s economy of the future connected to motorsports and emerging technologies including electric vehicles, batteries and clean energy.

The trip falls just weeks ahead of Indiana’s inaugural Global Economic Summit during which Indiana will welcome delegations from dozens of international partners including Europe.

Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers will meet with government officials on April 26-28 in London including U.K. Minister of State at the Department for International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and U.K. Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands. Indiana and the U.K. share a strong trade relationship as Indiana supports approximately 100 U.K.-owned business facilities across the state. The U.K. is Indiana’s second-largest European investor and third-largest globally.

The Governor and Secretary will meet with global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions Tate & Lyle to discuss how Indiana can continue supporting the company’s integrated energy system in Lafayette. Tate & Lyle employs more than 500 people and invests approximately $75 million in energy and operational efficiency projects over the last two years.



Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers will head to Bristol on April 28 where they will meet with leaders from Rolls-Royce to discuss technology, sustainability and clean energy. Rolls-Royce has approximately 3,300 employees in Indiana.

Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers joined local and federal leaders to celebrate the completion of Rolls-Royce’s $600 million manufacturing campus revitalization in Indianapolis in August of 2021. The campus houses high-tech, revolutionary advanced manufacturing operations and sets the stage for future growth.



They will meet with His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco before departing for the Formula E World Championship race on April 30. The IEDC will engage existing and prospective leaders in international markets by discussing electric vehicle mobility, innovation, and start-up/scale-up businesses at the race.



Sweden is a prime prospect for innovative companies with a thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem across key sectors including electric vehicles and tech. Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers will meet with executives from Sweden-based global aerospace and defense company Saab to discuss opportunities for continued partnership in Stockholm.

Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers joined company executives to celebrate the grand opening of Saab’s new advanced manufacturing and production facility in West Lafayette in October 2021. The facility supports production of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation T-7A trainer jet.



This marks Gov. Holcomb’s 11th international economic development trip as governor and is the third international trip with the IEDC for Sec. Chambers. The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.