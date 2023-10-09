INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast now through Oct. 15 in response to lives lost in Israel this past weekend.

Holcomb said the order is “to honor the lives lost this past weekend to the hands of terrorists.”

The United States of America has condemned the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has claimed hundreds of lives, including at least nine Americans, this past weekend. The surprise attack by Hamas occurred not long after Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Israel struck back against Hamas after formally declaring war on Sunday with an Israeli offensive that has already claimed hundreds of lives in the densely populated and impoverished Gaza Strip.

The death toll has already risen past 1,000 in the Israel-Hamas war.

A U.S. carrier strike group has been ordered to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean in order to assist Israel.

“In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere, the United States stands with Israel,” said President Joe Biden on Saturday. “We will not ever fail to have their back. We’ll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves.”