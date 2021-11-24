Holcomb says he will extend public health emergency for another 30 days

NDIANAPOLIS – The public health emergency spurred by the coronavirus pandemic will last at least one more month.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he would extend the order for another 30 days. Holcomb has renewed the public health emergency on a month-to-month basis during the pandemic, in part to make sure the state remains eligible for federal funds related to coronavirus relief.

However, since the General Assembly announced it will not return on Monday, Nov. 29, Holcomb has decided to extend the order for another 30 days.

When renewing the order last time, Holcomb signaled he would consider scaling down his pandemic-related orders in the coming months. He outlined three key statutory changes that would allow him to “responsibly” wind down the public health emergency:

Allow for the continuation of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid expenditures

Allow for the continuation of the enhanced benefit for those receiving federal food assistance

Extend the ability to efficiently vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds

Here is the governor’s statement on the matter: