Holcomb signs police reform, school funding bills into law

Members of the Indiana House convene in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The House is meeting in a conference room in the state office building to increase social distancing due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bills aimed at increasing police accountability and ensuring Indiana schools remain fully funded during the coronavirus pandemic were among 19 measures signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday.

House Bill 1006 includes provisions for mandatory de-escalation training, misdemeanor penalties for officers who turn off body cameras, and bans on chokeholds in certain circumstances. The bill also establishes a procedure for the law enforcement training board to decertify officers who commit misconduct and eases the sharing of employment records between police departments.

Holcomb also signed into law a bill that ensures schools receive full funding for all students, regardless of whether they are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.