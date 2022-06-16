SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – On Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers can expect money from a proposed taxpayer refund as soon as August.

Governor Holcomb spoke during a question and answer session on various topics during the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon. He said he is hopeful to have the details hammered out with the state legislature by the end of June or after the July 4 holiday.

Governor Holcomb also said the refund could be as high as $250 per person. The governor will remain in southern Indiana for a Lunch with the Governor event in Evansville on Friday.