INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced three phases of new state work policies that will offer employees more workplace flexibility, enhance their experience and well-being, and continue efforts to make compensation more competitive.

“We pledged to evaluate the employee experience to make sure that we are taking care of our most valuable resource – our people,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These changes make the State of Indiana a more flexible employer who values continued education, employee wellness, and recognition. These changes will set us apart as an employer that attracts and retains top talent.”

Agency leaders and employees from across state government gave feedback about workplace policy changes that would contribute to creating the best environment for employees to feel valued, collaborate to provide great government service, be invested in their work and contribute positively to their workplace and communities.

The State Personnel Department will implement work policy changes in three phases starting on March 7. These initial changes include:

Flexible work arrangements by allowing state agencies to permit up to 15 hours per week of remote work for employees whose work may be performed outside of state facilities.

Education reimbursement by allowing full-time employees to be reimbursed for up to $5,250 annually for the cost of an advanced degree, state licensure or certificate.

Referral bonus by rewarding current employees who recruit talented people to public service with the state with bonuses ranging from $100 to $500.

WHOLE Employee policy which will allow state agencies greater flexibility to conduct employee engagement, wellness, learning and development-related activities.

Community Service Leave that will increase the number of paid time off hours full-time employees may spend annually performing charitable service to 15.

New Employee Leave Time that will grant 22.5 hours of personal leave to use in the first six months of employment.

Re-Employing Retired State Employees by creating a special classification for retired state employees to return to state employment which will enhance the knowledge and experience in state agencies.

Bridge to Retirement Program which will allow agencies to hire a new employee to begin training with an employee who has set a retirement date to foster a smooth transition.

Phase 2 will become effective May 1 and will launch a dependent care support survey to gauge child or dependent care barriers to employment. Phase 2 will also re-establish the Governor’s Public Service Achievement Awards in conjunction with a strengthened Spot Bonus Program to efficiently reward exceptional service by state employees.

Phase 3 will include the results and policy recommendations from the ongoing Comprehensive Compensation Study this summer. The results of the study will help inform salary discussions for the next biennium budget.

Executive branch employees received a general salary adjustment earlier this year for the first time in a dozen years that resulted in an average 5 percent increase. Annual performance assessments are also underway which will result in one-time bonuses paid in early March.

An overview of the policy changes and a message from Gov. Holcomb can be found here.