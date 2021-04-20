Gov. Holcomb: Budgeted $2 billion for education will ‘fund shared priorities’

INDIANAPOLIS––Gov. Eric Holcomb joined state lawmakers to give Hoosiers an outline of the state’s two-year budget plan Tuesday.

The new plan included nearly $2 billion on Indiana K-12 schools over the next two years.

The proposed budget will also fully fund the $600 million investment in teacher pay from the Compensation Commission Report submitted in December which includes pay starting at $40,000 per year.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray issued the following statement:

“The state budget announced today is a truly historic investment in education, with $1.9 billion in new money for K-12 education. This budget also eliminates more than $1 billion in government debt and invests in the health of Hoosiers and the economic health of communities all across the state.

“Thanks to the collaboration among the House, Senate and governor’s office, we have also appropriated nearly every federal stimulus dollar coming to the state. The investments we are making today will leave our state’s finances better than we found them. Rather than create future obligations, we are creating flexibility for the state moving forward so that our state can continue to thrive and provide opportunities for all Hoosiers in Indiana.”

Executive Director for the Indiana Democratic Party Lauren Ganapini issued this statement:

“Because of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Indiana has an opportunity to invest more dollars in the state, and it is encouraging to see the Indiana Republican Party heeding the advice from Hoosier Democrats to fund the state’s public schools at levels not seen since Democrats last controlled the Indiana House. That said, it should not be lost on anyone that instead of providing a full investment to public schools, Republicans are choosing to give more dollars to a partisan voucher system that Republican State Senator Vaneta Becker even described as being a ‘tool for the rich to educate their kids for free’.

Governor Holcomb and Statehouse Republicans are trying to have it both ways on education funding, but Hoosiers must remember that the Republicans have been consistently trying to tip the scales away from a strong public education for everyone to private schooling for some with taxpayer dollars.”