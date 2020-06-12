Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari set to reopen

(WEHT)- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is making changes as it prepares to reopen. Holiday World is scheduled to reopen Wednesday while the Splashin’ Safari is still scheduled to reopen July 4th.

Park customers will be required to buy a ticket online to reserve a spot in the park and owner Leah Koch says customers will be able to book times for rides online to avoid long or crowded lines.

Some park attractions, including bumper cars, will not be available on opening day due to concerns regarding social distancing.

Eyewitness News’ Brandon Bartlett spoke with Koch in May about reopening the park.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)