SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – 300 drones will take flight for two nights at Holiday World’s “Halloween in the Sky”. The new drone and fireworks spectacular will be themed entirely to Halloween and will end with a special announcement about the park’s plans for 2023.

The show is a part of Holiday World’s Happy Halloween Weekends, Holiday World’s family-friendly fall event that runs weekends through October 30. The event includes all the rides at Holiday World, plus Halloween-themed shows, food and attractions.

“Halloween in the Sky” will take place at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 and again on Saturday, October 29. The event is included with guest admission.