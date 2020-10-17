Holocaust survivor Eva Kor to be honored with Indiana mural

FILE – In this April 21, 2015, file photo, Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor sits in a courtroom in Lueneburg, northern Germany. Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, died Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, in Krakow, Poland, during an annual museum trip. She was 85. (Julian Stratenschulte/Pool Photo via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Mozes Kor, who died last year at the age of 85, will be honored with a mural in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 53-foot-tall portrait of Kor is expected to be completed by the end of November.

It will be painted on the side of the 500 Festival Building in downtown Indianapolis.

Kor will take her place alongside other local legends, including Reggie Miller, Kurt Vonnegut and Mari Evans, who also have murals in the city.

